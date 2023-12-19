LAWRENCE (KSNT) – With one game left in the 2023 season, the University of Kansas staff is already brining experienced college football players to Lawrence for next year.

On Tuesday, two players committed to Kansas football out of the transfer portal.

Devin Dye, a safety transfer from Utah State, announced his commitment to KU on social media. Dye will join his brother, Jalen Dye, in Lawrence. He comes to Kansas after two years of community college and one year with the Aggies.

Youngstown State defensive end transfer Dylan Wudke also committed to Leipold’s team on Tuesday. He had four sacks, eight tackles for loss and 34 total tackles in 13 games with the Penguins in 2023. Wudke spent four seasons with YSU.

This makes the three portal commitments to Kansas so far in the 2024 transfer class. Wudke and Dye join Topeka native DeShawn Hanika as the latest Jayhawk pledges with college football experience.