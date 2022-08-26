LAWRENCE, Kan. — A University of Kansas football player has been charged with aggravated assault after being arrested on Thursday.

Trevor Wilson, 21, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested in the 2300 block of Haskell Avenue just after midnight.

Prosecutors also initially charged 20-year-old Tanaka Scott, another KU football player, but the Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the charges Friday for lack of probable cause.

According to the Lawrence Journal World, officers were called to a QuikTrip near 23rd Street and Haskell Avenue after a man told police that two men in two vehicles displayed weapons toward him as they passed by him in traffic.

The first vehicle stopped and a man stood up to approach the driver.

The vehicles are described as a red Dodge Charger and an orange Dodge Challenger. Both cars drove away, one following the other to the QuikTrip.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

The vehicles were found at a nearby Club Carwash and the pair of college athletes were arrested.

“We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and take all allegations very seriously. We are working to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time,” a KU Athletics spokesperson told the Lawrence Journal World.

Wilson received a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.