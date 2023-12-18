LAWRENCE (KSNT)- In the midst of bowl game preparation, final exams and more, three KU football players took time to give back to the local community.

Junior running back Devin Neal, senior linebacker Rich Miller and senior quarterback Jason Bean put together a toy and winter coat drive, in partnership with the Ballard Center, to help families in need this holiday season.

“I ain’t felt that much happiness in a minute,” Miller said. “Not a tackle or a sack could compare to this.”

Miller got the idea from a former teammate of his at Buffalo. Bean and Neal didn’t need any convincing to be on board.

“It just shows the type of guys Rich and Jason are,” Neal, a Lawrence native, said. “They’ve only been here about three or so years but this is another home to them so they’re willing to lay down the time, lay down the effort, to give back.”

It’s something Miller, a Detroit native, says makes him grateful for the platform that comes with being a DI college football player.

“This is what I always wanted the platform for,” he said. “Ever since a [I was] child I never cared about being in the limelight, having the fame- I always just wanted to be big enough to where I can help a lot of people.”

Demetrius Kemp runs an organization called ‘Kindness is the Key’ in Lawrence. The efforts of these three KU football players brought in so many toys the Ballard Center had leftovers and gave them to Kemp.

“Man, it is amazing.. I can’t find the words to describe what it means but I know what it’s going to mean to a bunch of kids and families who wouldn’t have a good Christmas… they’re going to have a good Christmas now, because of these guys,” Kemp said.

Through drives like this one, Kansas football is impacting the community with on-field and off-field actions.

“Families all across this community are having these moments with their kids because of what they’ve done with this team,” Ballard Center director Kyle Roggenkamp said. “A team is not just a team it’s an entire community. They’ve given us something to root for and we are so incredibly grateful for that.”

KU football leaves for Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 22 and will play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 26.