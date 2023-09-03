LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The Jayhawks will have a new look in week two of the 2023 football season.

KU football revealed new ‘BLACKHAWK’ jerseys on social media on Sunday. The uniforms feature black pants, black tops and black helmets. The numbers are blue, outlined in red. The word ‘KANSAS’ is written across the chest in white.

KU used the ‘Circus font’ that has been made famous by KU basketball for these new threads.

Photo from KU Athletics/ @KU_Football



Photo from KU Athletics/ @KU_Football

Photo from KU Athletics/ @KU_Football

KU will wear the new uniforms for its week two game against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 8. The game begins at 6 p.m. in Lawrence and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.