LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football has agreed to a home-and-home series with the University of Hawai’i, Kansas Athletics announced Friday.

The Jayhawks will travel to Honolulu on August 26, 2028, with the Rainbow Warriors coming to Lawrence on September 18, 2032.

Kansas and Hawai’i have met once before. The Jayhawks won, 33-27, in Honolulu on August 31, 1985.