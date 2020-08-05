KU football senior selected for Patrick Mannelly Award Preseason Watchlist

September 10, 2016: during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Ohio Bobcats played at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU football long snapper Logan Klusman is among 20 seniors selected for the initial watchlist for the Patrick Mannelly Award. The announcement was made Monday.

The award is given to the best overall long snapper at the Division I FBS level.

Klusman recovered a fumble on a blocked field goal attempt against Texas Tech on October 29, 2019, allowing kicker Liam Jones to connect on a 32-yard field goal to win the game on the following play. The senior Jayhawk played in nine games in 2019 and is the sole representative from the Big 12 Conference, according to KU Athletics.

The Patrick Mannelly Award recipient is determined by a committee comprised of former NFL long snappers, punters and kickers, special team coaches, snapping instructors, NFL player agents and sportswriters.