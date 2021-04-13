KU Football sets Spring Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Football will hold its spring game on Saturday, May 1 at 6 PM from David Booth Memorial Stadium.
COVID-19 safety protocols from the regular season will be followed at the spring game.
• Free admission
• No tickets needed
• First-come, first-serve seating
• Socially distanced seating in small pods, using chairbacks in Sections 1-8
• Limited cashless concessions
• Parking lots and gates to the stadium opening at 5 p.m.
• No tailgating permitted
The game will also be broadcast on ESPN Plus.