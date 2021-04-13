KU Football sets Spring Game

Kansas Jayhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Football will hold its spring game on Saturday, May 1 at 6 PM from David Booth Memorial Stadium.

COVID-19 safety protocols from the regular season will be followed at the spring game.

•    Free admission 
•    No tickets needed 
•    First-come, first-serve seating
•    Socially distanced seating in small pods, using chairbacks in Sections 1-8 
•    Limited cashless concessions
•    Parking lots and gates to the stadium opening at 5 p.m.
•    No tailgating permitted 

The game will also be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather App Team 300x250