KU football shocks Texas in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Jalon Daniels #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates after a rushing touchdown in the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX. (KSNT)- Kansas football beat Texas on Saturday for their first Big 12 win since 2019.

The Jayhawks took down the Longhorns in an insane game that saw highs and lows for KU. In the end, it’s a 57-56 win for Kansas.

KU took control early and found themselves up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Their work in the second quarter was just as impressive. At halftime, Leipold and Kansas lead by 21 points.

A Texas score on the first drive of the second half made it a two score game. However, KU responded with a Devin Neal run to the end zone to put the lead back at 21.

Texas battled all the way back to get within seven points late in the third quarter. The score was 42-35 going into the fourth.

This time Kansas went to the pass game. Jalon Daniels threw to Kwamie Lassiter to make it 49-35. Texas responded again. A Longhorn touchdown with 4:39 to go in the fourth quarter made it a seven point game again.

The Longhorns came back and tied the game to force overtime. The Jayhawks looked to be in trouble when UT scored to open OT, but they did not quit. KU scored a touchdown and then elected to go for two. The decision paid off. Jalon Daniels found Jared Casey on the two point conversion to win the game.

It’s the first Big 12 road win for KU in 13 years, snapping a 56 game losing streak in conference games away from Lawrence. KU is back in action on Saturday, Nov. 20 at TCU.