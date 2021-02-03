KU football signs highest-ranked recruit in program history, 21 others

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Head coach Les Miles and the KU football program signed 22 players Wednesday, its best recruiting class since 2009.

The Jayhawks signed Texas prep wide receiver Quaydarius Davis, the highest-ranked recruit in the program’s history. Davis is the 59th best recruit in the country according to Rivals.

Devin Neal, the consensus No. 1 player in Kansas, also signed with KU.

The recruiting class is made up of five defensive backs, four offensive linemen, four wide receivers, three linebackers, two defensive ends, two quarterbacks, one tight end and one running back.

Rivals ranked this class as the third-best in the Big 12 Conference. That’s the highest the Jayhawks have ranked in the history of Rivals rankings.

