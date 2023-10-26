WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas Jayhawks will be hosting the Oklahoma Sooners in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday.

The KU Football X (formerly Twitter) account posted Thursday announcing the sellout. Additionally, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will be hosting live outside David Booth Memorial Stadium.

“Coach (Lance) Leipold, his staff, their student-athletes, our administration and this fan base aren’t about ‘chipping at it’ or taking the road commonly traveled,” KU athletic director Travis Goff wrote on X. “We’re about transforming a culture, reaching the previously unattainable. Another step forward. Let’s go!”

Since Leipold has been at Kansas, the Jayhawks are 8-2 in home games, with five of those being sellouts. From 2010 to 2018, KU didn’t have a single sellout.

The Jayhawks and Sooners are set to kick off at 11 a.m. from David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.