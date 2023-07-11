ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT) – Big 12 football Media Days begins Wednesday afternoon in AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jayhawks are trying to build off their best season since 2008. Several factors will dictate whether or not Kansas returns to bowl eligibility in 2023. Those factors include, but are not limited to:

Jalon Daniels

Daniels is the first Jayhawk named Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Will he live up to the hype? He’s coming off one of the best bowl game performances in college football history. JD6 totaled more than 550 yards and six touchdowns in the Liberty Bowl. If the KU starting QB can continue playing like that, the Jayhawks offense will be a tough train to stop.

Daniels and starting running back Devin Neal will represent KU’s offense at Big 12 Media Days.

Defensive Improvement

KU allowed 35.5 points per game in 2022, which was the worst in the Big 12. No matter how good Daniels and the offense prove to be, it might not matter if the defense doesn’t get stops. Can defensive coordinator Brian Borland turn the defense around?

Safety Kenny Logan Jr. and linebacker Rich Miller will represent KU’s defense at Big 12 Media Days.

Challenging Opponents

KU’s schedule doesn’t look to have many ‘cupcakes’ on it. Easy wins are few and far between in the Big 12. Plus, the Jayhawks welcome a Big 10 opponent, Illinois, in week two.

KU has an objectively challenging schedule from weeks five to eleven, going:

@ Texas

UCF

@ Oklahoma State

Oklahoma

@ Iowa State

Texas Tech

Kansas State

All seven of those opponents were in the top 10 in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll. Four of those opponents were in the top 5 of those preseason rankings.

Lance Leipold’s press conference at Big 12 Media Days is Wednesday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. CST.

The 27 Sports team is in Arlington to cover Big 12 Media Days and will provide live updates on the evening news. Check back to the local sports tab on KSNT.com for more on the Wildcats and Jayhawks.