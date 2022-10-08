LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football started 5-0 for the first time since 2009. The Jayhawks played host to No. 17 TCU and College Gameday with a chance to be the first bowl-eligible team in the country.

After a back-and-forth game, TCU outlasted Kansas, with the Horned Frogs beating the Jayhawks 38-31.

Star quarterback Jalon Daniels went down with an injury in the second quarter and was sidelined the remainder of the game. Backup Jason Bean stepped up and delivered, with a final stat line of 16/24 for 262 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

KU’s high-powered offense was slow in the first half, as the Jayhawks trailed 10-3 heading into the locker room. The second half started a shootout.

Bean threw two touchdowns out of the gate to put Kansas up 17-10. The teams would go back and forth, with Bean finding Quentin Skinner for a 29-yard touchdown to even things at 31-31 with four minutes to play.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan threw a 24-yard touchdown with a minute to go to put the Horned Frogs up 38-31. The Jayhawks marched down to the TCU 34-yard line, but couldn’t convert on fourth down.

The Jayhawk loss is the first of the season after a 5-0 start. Kansas travels to Oklahoma next Saturday to try to get back in the win column.