LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The Jayhawks are making big changes to Anderson Family Football Complex.

The facility next door to David Booth Memorial Stadium is getting a new interior look. KU football announced on Monday that major changes are on the way for both its locker room and weight room.

“This is a day that will be remembered as the very first step of the transformational changes that are about to occur at Anderson Family Football Complex and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium,” KU Athletic Director Travis Goff said in a statement from KU Athletics. “This is another sign of the institution’s commitment to providing the very best resources available for our football program. There is still much work to be done, and there is intense planning and preparation happening behind the scenes. But today is a day of celebration and a true indicator that we are all-in on making Kansas Football an elite program nationally.”

The project is headed by HNTB and Multistudio and work is expected to being immediately after spring workouts conclude on April 10.

The upgrades include 2,000 additional square feet and 14 more lockers added to the locker room. The weight room will be expanded to 15,000 square feet and 18 platform weight racks, up from 12 in the current facility.

“I am excited to see this project come together and know it will benefit our current players tremendously,” Coach Lance Leipold told KU Athletics. “It’s very important to our staff that our current players have the opportunity to benefit from the upgraded facilities, and this will ensure they do in a first-class way. We have taken several important steps to becoming a better football program over the past two years and this is another critical step forward.”

More change is on the way, too. KU football says these upgrades are ‘Phase One’ of a two-phase upgrade process to the Anderson facility.

KU Athletics plans to release more details on these, and other projects, throughout 2023.