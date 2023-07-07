LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – Kansas football is going to have a new look when the Jayhawks run onto the field in 2023.

The team released new uniforms on social media Friday.

The new threads feature a more simplistic, larger block lettering compared to the old, smaller script. Numbers on the jersey follow the symmetrical square blocking rather than the free-flowing script.

The uniforms also feature stripes on the sleeves of the shoulder pads. Previously, the shoulder pads hosted a jayhawk logo.

Kansas released two jerseys Friday: an all-white and all-blue.

A look at the old uniforms are here.

KU starts the 2023 season on September 1 against Missouri State.