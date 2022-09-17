HOUSTON (KSNT)- Kansas football is 3-0.

The Jayhawks beat Houston 48-30 to win their third straight-game to open the season. It’s also the second straight road win for KU.

The start wasn’t pretty. Kansas trailed by 14 quickly. However, they answered almost immediately. Before the end of the first quarter the game was tied at 14. The Jayhawks added 14 more in the second quarter and shut down the Houston offense to make it 28 unanswered points and a 28-14 lead at the halfway point of this game.

The second half was high scoring, too. Houston scored first with 10:30 to play in the third quarter to make it a one-score game. The KU offense lit it up from here. The Jayhawks scored 14 in the third quarter and six more in the fourth to put together the 18-point win.

KU’s 159 points through its first three games tie the most in school history to start a season. It’s the first time KU football has started the season with three straight wins since 2009.

KU was first in the country in points per game before their week three outing and will likely remain at that top spot after another impressive week of offensive production.