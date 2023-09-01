LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU football is 1-0.

The Jayhawks beat Missouri State 48-17 in the first game of their 2023 campaign.

Jalon Daniels was a last minute scratch, after Leipold said earlier in the week he would be starting. Jason Bean stepped up and was solid.

Bean threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 41 yards.

Devin Neal ran for 91 yards and scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Luke Grimm also caught a touchdown.

The game started just as Jayhawk fans would hope. The Bears had to punt on their opening drive, then Devin Neal took off for a 48-yard touchdown run to give KU the first score of the game.

Things didn’t go as swimmingly on KU’s second drive. Daniel Hishaw fumbled, and Missouri State turned the good field positioning into points. The Bears tied it 7-7 late in the first.

KU’s early struggles continued. The ‘Hawks failed to convert on a fourth down attempt and the Bears got a field goal on the ensuing drive to take a 10-7 lead. This, however, was the end of the upset threat for MSU.

KU scored a touchdown and a field goal before the break to lead 17-10 at the half.

In the second half, KU got points on each of its five offensive drives, not counting the final drive of the game in which Kansas took a knee to end the game. The Bears had little to no answer, scoring just once in the second half as Kansas was able to play a number of backups.

KU will stay home, and play on Friday again, for week two. The Jayhawks host Illinois on Sept. 8.