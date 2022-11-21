LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Gradey Dick continues to garner recognition for the Jayhawks.

After a stellar 23-point performance in KU’s regular season opener against Omaha, Dick has stayed impressive. Now, the 6-foot-8 freshman from Wichita is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

In two Kansas wins last week Dick combined for 32 points. He scored 14 against Duke before tallying 18 points and six rebounds back in Allen Fieldhouse as the Jayhawks took down Southern Utah. Included in his 18 on Friday was a huge three-pointer that extended the Jayhawks lead to two score in the final minute.

He currently ranks second on his team, and fifth in the Big 12, with 16.8 points per game. Kansas is in the Bahamas now to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis. KU takes the court next against North Carolina State on Wednesday, Nov. 23.