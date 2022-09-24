LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are the best they’ve been since 2009.

The Jayhawks beat the Blue Devils 35-27 on Saturday, making KU football 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

Jalon Daniels added to his Heisman candidacy right away, throwing the game’s first touchdown pass to Trevor Kardell.

Devin Neal exited the field in the second quarter with an apparent injury. Daniel Hishaw filled in and completed a 73-yard touchdown to give KU the lead again, 14-7.

Duke and KU took turns scoring, but the Jayhawk defense held Duke to two field goals. KU used a wide receiver committee to pull ahead. Daniels ran in a touchdown and threw two more to Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold.

Daniels finished 19/23 for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He did not throw an interception.

Next, KU will play Iowa State on Oct. 1 for the homecoming game.

