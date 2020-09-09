KU great Talib retires from NFL

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to playing in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Kansas Jayhawk standout Aqib Talib has announced his retirement from the NFL. Talib made the announcement with a video on his Twitter account.

Talib was drafted out of Kansas in the 1st round (20th overall) by the Buccaneers in 2008. He made five Pro Bowls and won the Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016. Talib played for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, Rams, and Dolphins over his NFL career.

Talib announced he’s starting a new podcast titled “Call To The Booth” with Harrison Sanford.

Talib was the MVP of the 2008 Orange Bowl when the Jayhawks defeated Virginia Tech.