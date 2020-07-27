KU guard Elliott transferring

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Basketball program announced that guard Elijah Elliott is leaving the program and will enter the transfer portal.
“We want to thank Elijah for all of his contributions to our program in his two years here,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “He has been a great teammate and is a hard worker who wants the opportunity to contribute more on the court. We wish Elijah and his family nothing but the best.”
“First I would like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Elliott said. “The past two years at Kansas have been a dream come true for me. I want to thank my family, the coaches, my teammates, the entire support staff and most importantly the Jayhawk Nation. I will always be grateful for how everyone treated me like their own. With that being said, me and my family have decided to transfer from Kansas. KU will always hold a special place in my heart. Rock Chalk.”