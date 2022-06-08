TOPEKA (KSNT)- Two KU basketball players came to Topeka on Wednesday to volunteer at Washburn University’s kids basketball camp.

The WU men’s basketball team puts on the camp and KU’s KJ Adams and Bobby Pettiford Jr. helped out Wednesday. K-State’s Cam Carter and Ismael Massoud were also there. Two other Jayhawks, Dajaun Harris Jr. and Gradey Dick volunteered at camp on Tuesday.

Kansas basketball will look much different in the 2022-23 season as Agbaji, Braun, McCormack, Martin and Lightfoot have all moved on. Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. says fans don’t need to worry about the team finding leadership.

“Definitely Jalen [Wilson], for sure. [Dajaun Harris Jr.] is quiet, he may not look like he’s leading, behind closed doors he’s on everybody,” Pettiford Jr. said. “Jalen looks more vocal with it… once everybody gets comfortable I think Kevin [McCullar] will be a leader. I think Joe [Yesufu] too. Actually, I think we have a lot of leaders.”

Pettiford Jr. also says as the team begins to spend time together this summer their chemistry grows and players are starting to gel together. Jalen Wilson announced his decision to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to KU last week.