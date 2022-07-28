LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks’ football coaching staff is growing.

KU is finalizing a deal to hire former Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick as a senior analyst, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Lubick is an experienced assistant. He has worked at six other power five schools, including Washington, Oregon and Ole Miss. He has held multiple offensive coaching positions, such as offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, and passing game coordinator.

Lubick was an AFCA assistant coach of the year finalist in 2012.