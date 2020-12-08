KU holds off 8th ranked Creighton

Jalen Wilson celebrates as Kansas played Creighton at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Tuesday. (Photo: Mike Gonroe, Big 12)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The 5th ranked Kansas Jayhawks defeated #8 Creighton 73-72 at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday. This was the first game at Allen Fieldhouse this season that fans were allowed to attend with the capacity limited to 2,500.

Jalen Wilson continued his strong start to the season leading the Jayhawks with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Wilson hit the go ahead three pointer with the game tied at 70 to give the Jayhawks the lead with 42 seconds remaining.

Creighton had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line with 1.1 seconds remaining but missed.

With the victory, the Jayhawks improve to 5-1 on the season. KU returns to action on December 11th at home against Omaha.