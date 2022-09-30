LAWRENCE (KSNT) – University of Kansas alumni from across generations gathered in downtown Lawrence for the first homecoming block party.

The free inaugural event closed off Massachusetts Street between 10th and 11th Street. Highlights of the gathering included the KU marching band pep rally and a performance by country music singer, Chris Lane.

The block party is an opportunity to celebrate before the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. One KU law school graduate told 27 News why homecoming means so much to alumni.

“It’s just awesome,” said Jen Karlin, KU law class of 1980. “Of course because KU is doing so well in football it’s making everybody even happier than normal. It’s just fun to come back and see friends. I’m going to be going to a homecoming tailgate tomorrow with law school classmates, it’s just fun to get together.”

Saturday’s homecoming game is at home, kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. The Jayhawks will take on Iowa State. Tickets for the game have sold out as of Friday night for the second week in a row.