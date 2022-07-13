ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT) – Big 12 Media days are underway in Arlington, Texas, and Kansas football made a statement by bringing quarterback Jalon Daniels along for the ride.

“I think it shows you that the program, the offense is in Jalon Daniels hands,” Michael Swain, Kansas beat writer for 247 Sports, said.

Swain said that he joked that it has been a while since Kansas brought a quarterback to Media Days. Last season, coach Lance Leipold waited until the day of the first game to name a starting quarterback.

“I think that last year Jalon Daniels showed what he can do against Texas and TCU and West Virginia. I think he showed some flashes there,” Swain said. “So having a quarterback that you know can be your quarterback is just the start of things.”

