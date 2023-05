ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- KU baseball has cause for celebration on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks pulled off a major upset to start the Big 12 tournament, beating the top seeded Longhorns 6-3 in Arlington.

Kansas got a huge boost by a Janson Reeder grand slam in the seventh inning. Kodey Shojinaga, who was awarded Big 12 freshman of the year on Tuesday, went 3-for-4 with one RBI and a walk in the Jayhawks’ win.

KU will now play TCU on Thursday at 4 p.m.