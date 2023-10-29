CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball took a loss on Sunday, but it’s not one that will affect their record.

Kansas and Illinois took the court in Champaign on Sunday for an exhibition match. The game was originally planned as a secret scrimmage but the exhibition was opened to fans with the goal of benefitting relief efforts for the Maui wildfires. All proceeds raised from the game will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

Illinois won the game 82-75.

More than one million dollars was raised for the cause, KU head coach Bill Self said.

KU debuted some sweet new jerseys in the game. Fans can bid on those jerseys, with benefits going to the Maui Strong Fund. Click here to find the online auction.

Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 25 points for Kansas, while center Hunter Dickinson added 22. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 28 points.

KU has another exhibition, on Wednesday Nov. 1, against Fort Hays State. The Jayhawks begin the regular season on Nov. 6 against North Carolina Central.