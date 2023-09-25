LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball picked up its second commitment of the 2024 class on Monday night.

Labaron Philon announced his commitment to Kansas on social media, in a joint post with On3’s Joe Tipton.

Philon is a the No. 27 ranked recruit in the country for the 2024 class according to 247 Sports. 247 ranks him as the third-best point guard in the class. On3 ranks him No. 31 in the class overall and fifth amongst point guards.

Philon is in his final year with Link Academy in Branson, Mo. He had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Houston and several others.

Philon is the second addition to KU’s 2024 recruiting class. The No. 1 center in America, Flory Bidunga, committed to KU in mid-August.

The 6-foot-4 Mobile, Alabama native scored 35 points per game at Baker High School last season.

For more KU sports articles, click here.