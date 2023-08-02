LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks get another top commitment, and he’s joining the team for the 2023-24 season.

Johnny Furphy committed to KU on Wednesday and is reclassifying to 2023, according to 247 Sports. Furphy, an Australia native, got a lot of recognition at the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta and the Sportradar Showdown in Las Vegas, according to 247. He had offers and interests from Duke, North Carolina, Gonzaga and more.

Furphy was originally in the class of 2023, but reclassified to 2024. Then re-reclassified when KU showed interest, according to 247 Sports.