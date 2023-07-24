LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball and North Carolina will meet in a home-and-home series starting in the 2024-25 season.

The first meeting will be in Allen Fieldhouse on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Then, the two teams will play in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Nov. 14, 2025.

In the 12-game series between the two schools that dates back to 1957 NCAA title game, this will be just the second meeting in Allen Fieldhouse and the first in the Dean Smith Center.

“These will be two great games from programs whose rich histories are intertwined so much,” head coach Bill Self said. “It will be a special day in both Chapel Hill and Lawrence when we play and I am looking forward to it.”



Each school in the KU vs. UNC series has won six games. Kansas won the past four matchups, all during the Self era and all in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks won the recent meeting, 72-69, in the 2022 NCAA National Championship game.