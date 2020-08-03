KU men’s basketball announces schedule change

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team has added a new opponent to the 2020-21 schedule Monday afternoon after a previous opponent dropped out.

Kansas was originally going to host Harvard on Dec. 29, but since the Ivy League announced July 8 the league would not compete in any fall competition, the Jayhawks will now host Stephen F. Austin.

The Lumberjacks went 28-3 last season, capturing the Southland Conference regular-season title.

Stephen F. Austin is coached by Kyle Keller who was previous on the KU coaching staff from 2008-2011.

Kansas head coach Bill Self said although the Harvard game fell through, he wanted to fill the spot will a quality opponent.

“When we lost the Harvard game, we wanted to fill the opening with a quality opponent, and Kyle’s team clearly fits that description,” Self said in a news release. “Kyle has done a fabulous job highlighted by the 2018 NCAA Tournament berth and the win at Duke last year. He’s a great coach and a great friend and I look forward to having him back at Allen Fieldhouse. This will be a game that will benefit us and hopefully help us get better.”

