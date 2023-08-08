LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball added one of the best big men in the country over the offseason with the addition of 7-foot-2 Hunter Dickinson.

Now, the ‘Hawks are eyeing another highly touted center for the future. Flory Bidunga, a 6-foot-8 big man from Kokomo, Indiana has Kansas in his list of final schools. He’s the top rated center in America for the 2024 class, according to both On3 Sports and 247 Sports.

According to a graphic he posted on social media, Bidunga has narrowed his decision to Duke, Auburn, Michigan and Kansas.

However, recruiting insiders at both On3 and 247 are predicting he’ll be a Blue Devil.

Bidunga could make his decision any day, but it should come this week. He posted ‘Decision week…’ on social media on Monday, Aug. 7.

The ‘Hawks do not have any 2024 commits yet, as of Aug. 8.