PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (KSNT) – The Jayhawks’ defense couldn’t even help their low efficiency on offense.

Tennessee beat KU, 64-50, in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game.

No. 3 KU took almost five minutes to put points on the board.

A costly turnover for No. 22 Tennessee turned into a 3-pointer from Jalen Wilson. KU (6-1) cut the Vols’ lead to as little as one, but went into the half down 33-25.

The Jayhawks scored first out of the break, but Tennessee (5-1) was always one step ahead. Whenever KU closed the gap to three points, the Vols would push it to six or seven again.

Tennessee went on an 11-0 run that spanned more than five minutes. With 6:48 left in the game, Tennessee continued to stay one step ahead of the Jayhawks. KU couldn’t get closer than 11 points from the lead.

Next, the Jayhawks host Texas Southern on Nov. 28.