LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball will play Nevada on Wednesday, after Harvard had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

The game will still be played in Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. It’s the Jayhawks’ last game before Big 12 play begins Saturday.

Tickets purchased for the Harvard game will still be valid for admission to the Nevada contest.