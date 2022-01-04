KU men’s basketball flips the script at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, OK – JANUARY 04: Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) drives around Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson (1) on January, 4th, 2022 at Gallagher Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

STILLWATER, OK. (KSNT) – The Cowboys have been KU’s kryptonite in recent years, but the Jayhawks changed that Tuesday night.

KU beat Oklahoma State 74-63 in the teams’ Big 12 opener.

The teams entered the half tied at 29, but the Jayhawks took advantage of the Cowboys’ poor perimeter shooting.

Mitch Lightfoot replaced David McCormack’s starting center role. However, McCormack came off the bench to lead the Jayhawks’ scoring with 17 points. He also had 15 rebounds, eight defensive.

Ochai Agbaji finished with 16 points, and Christian Braun had 15.

Next, the Jayhawks head to Lubbock to face Texas Tech on Jan. 8.