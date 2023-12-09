LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball took control of the Border War on Saturday.

In the third-straight season in which Kansas met Missouri on the basketball court after nearly a decade hiatus, KU beat Mizzou 73-64.

In 2022, Kansas beat Missouri 95-67 in Columbia. The ‘Hawks topped MU 102-65 in Lawrence in 2021.

Despite an energized, sold-out crowd, the Tigers took momentum early and held it for much of the first half. Missouri led 15-6 early and had a 20-12 lead after nearly eleven minutes of play.

Hunter Dickinson did not score for the first 12 minutes of the game.

KU (9-1) tied the game with 4:34 left in the first half and moments later took a 30-29 lead, its first since jumping ahead 2-0 to start the game. Kansas controlled the final minutes of the first half and led by 12 at the break.

The ‘Hawks came out firing in the second half, opening up a 13-point lead in the first four minutes of the second half.

Kansas held a 14-point lead with ten minutes to play. Mizzou cut it eight points, but never got closer.

KJ Adams and Kevin Mccullar led Kansas with 17 points each. KU will return to action on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Indiana.