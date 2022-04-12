IRVING, Texas (KSNT) – David McCormack is the 2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.

McCormack graduated from Kansas University in three years with an undergraduate degree in communications studies. Now, he is studying digital content strategy in graduate school with a 3.50 grade point average.

On the court, he averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds this championship season. He was named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team, where he averaged 20 points and 9.5 rebounds. In the national championship against UNC, McCormack recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.