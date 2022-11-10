LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks continue to improve through early-season games, with help from players coming back from injury.

KU beat North Dakota State, 82-59, Thursday night. MJ Rice came back for his first game after a back injury and finished with 10 points.

Jalen Wilson started the scoring streak with free throws and layups. Gradey Dick helped with three-pointers and powerful layups.

Rice entered the game with 14:09 left in the first half. Less than two minutes later, he recorded his first layup of the season with Bobby Pettiford’s assistance. Then, he brought the flair fans have heard about. On KU’s next poesession, Rice slammed the alley-oop and hung from the rim as NDSU was forced to catch up.

Wilson finished with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Dick continues his freshman campaign with 12 points.

Next, the Jayhawks go to Indianapolis to play Duke and Southern Utah in the State Farm Champions Classic.