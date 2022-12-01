LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kevin McCullar returned to the starting lineup and proved to be a key asset for the Jayhawks.

KU beat Seton Hall, 91-65, behind McCullar’s 17 points.

The Pirates kept up with KU to start the game, but the Jayhawks’ 17-10 run helped them pull ahead. Seton Hall got no closer than 7 points from the lead for the rest of the half.

The Pirates didn’t cut into the lead in the second half, either. KU extended the gap to 20+ points for most of the second half, leading by as much as 31 points.

KU made the most out of Seton Hall’s mistakes, getting 22 points off of turnovers. All five starters finished in double-digit scoring, plus Ernest Udeh Jr. with 10. Jalen Wilson had a team-high 13 rebounds, and McCullar had four steals.

Next, KU will go to Columbia, Missouri, for the Border Showdown.