KU men’s basketball’s conference opener postponed

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball’s conference opener against TCU is postponed, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davison.
The Horned Frogs are 100% vaccinated, Davison said. However, Big 12 protocols still have players quarantining for 10 days.
The Jayhawks had just found a replacement for Wednesday’s game earlier Monday, after Harvard had to cancel.
After Saturday, KU’s next game is Jan. 4 at Oklahoma State, which also canceled it’s Big 12 opener due to COVID-19 within the program.