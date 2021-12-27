KU men’s basketball’s conference opener postponed

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – DECEMBER 18: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks gestures during a game against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Allen Fieldhouse on December 18, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball’s conference opener against TCU is postponed, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davison.

TCU basketball at KU on New Year’s Day is being postponed, per source. Frogs are 100% vaccinated but won’t be able to play Wednesday’s home game or at KU on Saturday. — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) December 28, 2021

The Horned Frogs are 100% vaccinated, Davison said. However, Big 12 protocols still have players quarantining for 10 days.

The Jayhawks had just found a replacement for Wednesday’s game earlier Monday, after Harvard had to cancel.

After Saturday, KU’s next game is Jan. 4 at Oklahoma State, which also canceled it’s Big 12 opener due to COVID-19 within the program.