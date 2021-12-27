KU men’s basketball’s conference opener postponed

Kansas Jayhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – DECEMBER 18: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks gestures during a game against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Allen Fieldhouse on December 18, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball’s conference opener against TCU is postponed, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davison.

The Horned Frogs are 100% vaccinated, Davison said. However, Big 12 protocols still have players quarantining for 10 days.

The Jayhawks had just found a replacement for Wednesday’s game earlier Monday, after Harvard had to cancel.

After Saturday, KU’s next game is Jan. 4 at Oklahoma State, which also canceled it’s Big 12 opener due to COVID-19 within the program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm