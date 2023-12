LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are nearly at the top of the new AP Poll.

KU men’s basketball is No. 2 in the new rankings, climbing up three spots from No. 5 the week prior. Arizona leads the poll at 7-0.

The Jayhawks beat then-undefeated UConn, 69-65, on Friday for their first top-5 win of the season. UConn dropped one spot to No. 5 in the poll.

KU hosts Kansas City and Mizzou before the next poll.