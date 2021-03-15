KU names Darrell Stuckey Director of Football Relations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Former KU and NFL football player Darrell Stuckey was named Director of Football Relations, the university announced Monday.

Stuckey was a football letter-winner from 2006 to 2009 and was inducted into the KU Football Ring of Honor in 2019.

In his new role, Stuckey will focus on building and continuing relationships with football alumni, high school and junior college coaches and members of the community. He’ll also help current football student-athletes with personal development.

“I came back to give back to a place that deeply invested in me,” Stuckey said. “Through opportunity and education, I was empowered to be more than just an athlete here. I am compelled to help our student-athletes maximize their opportunities through self-discovery and preparation. I look forward to representing the Kansas Football program to our alumni base, which I’m a proud member of, and the entire Jayhawk community. I am also excited to share with the high school and junior college coaches in this region why the University of Kansas is such a special place. I am very appreciative for the opportunity to return to a place I have so much love for.”

Stuckey was a safety for the Jayhawks from 2006-2009. He played in 45 games, starting in 42. He ranks 2nd all-time among KU defensive backs with 295 career tackles, while also ranking 10th in KU history with eight interceptions. He even helped guide the Jayhawks to back-to-back bowl victories in 2007 and 2008.

He was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was a five-time special teams captain and was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl in 2014. Stuckey was named the Chargers’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2015 and was nominated for the league’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.