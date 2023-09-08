LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the second-straight season, KU football starts the year 2-0.

The Jayhawks beat Illinois 34-23 on primetime television Friday.

The start was ideal for the home team, dressed in its new ‘Blackhawk’ uniforms. KU forced an Illinois punt, then scored on a ten-play, 82-yard drive in Daniels’ first of the season.

Another Illinois punt, another Kansas touchdown. The Jayhawks continued to dominate the first half and took a 21-0 lead.

Illinois finally got on the board with 41 seconds left in the first half, but KU would still get the last laugh in the second quarter. In less than a minute, Kansas mounted a four-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a touchdown. KU led 28-7 at the half.

Illinois made things interesting in the second half, but never truly threatened. The Jayhawks led by as many as 27, while the Illini pulled within 11 in the second half but never closer.

Daniels completed 21 passes on 29 attempts, totaling 277 yards, two touchdowns and one interception through the air. He ran for 24 yards.

Devin Neal ran for over 120 yards and Daniel Hishaw added 98, each scoring a touchdown.

KU visits Nevada in week three on Saturday, Sept. 16.