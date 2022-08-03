LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU football had its second day of preseason camp Wednesday.

Tuesday was the team’s first practice and press conference of the season. Lance Leipold and two KU lineman spoke with the media then. On Wednesday, it was offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean answering the questions.

The difference between camp this year and last year is large, according to Kotelnicki. At this time in 2021, Leipold’s staff was hardly three months into running the program. With a full year under their belts, camp is more organized this time around.

“We are so much further along as a program than we were year ago in terms of understanding how we do things and understanding the offense,” Kotelnicki said. “You don’t like talking about the past so much, but as I explained to the guys yesterday, it’s a frame of reference for everyone to understand.”

The Jayhawks’ OC says he hasn’t had to do nearly as much yelling this year.

“I have my voice,” he said. “Last year at this time, my voice was already gone because we feel like we’re yelling and the expectations on the field and how we transition, how we do things. That’s not an issue at all. Our guys really understand how we’re doing it.”

Kansas kicks off its 2022 campaign against Tennessee Tech on Friday, September 2.