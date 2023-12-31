LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are losing a starting offensive lineman to the transfer portal.

On Sunday, Armaj Reed-Adams announced his plans to find a new home via social media.

Reed-Adams took over at left guard for KU this fall and started eleven games.

He joins Gage Keys as the second major-impact player to decide to leave the program.

“This was a tough choice for me as I’ve had some incredible experiences here and have met so many amazing people and teammates,” he said in a statement on Twitter (X). “…I believe that a change of scenery will provide me with new opportunities for growth and development.”

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound blocker transfers after four years with the program. He arrived in 2020, redshirted in 2021 and played in just two games in 2022.