LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football starts fall camp Tuesday, but one player is suspended from the program.

Joe Krause has been suspended from the program, according to Lance Leipold. Krause was arrested July 24 for calling in a fake bomb threat to the KU football practice facility.

Krause is a backup center to Mike Novitsky. Dominic Puni and Michael Ford Jr. played center during spring practices when Novitsky was recovering from injury.