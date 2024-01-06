LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks win big to start Big 12 play.

KU men’s basketball beat TCU 83-81 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks led by just one at halftime despite 18 points from Hunter Dickinson. Almost all of KU’s first half points came from three players. Despite Dickinson’s 18, 12 points from KJ Adams and 10 from Kevin McCullar, the ‘Hawks narrowly held a lead, 41-40, after 20 minutes of play.

The second half was back and forth the entire way and the ‘Hawks and Horned Frogs found themselves locked even at 75 with 2:30 to play and again tied at 77 with 1:47 left in the game.

The game featured 26 lead changes as TCU led by as many as five and Kansas’ biggest lead was six.

Dickinson finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

KU improves to 13-1 with the win. The ‘Hawks return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at UCF.