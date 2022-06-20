LAWRENCE (KSNT) – University of Kansas Athletics announced Monday a partnership with Altius Sports to oversee the Jayhawk’s name, image and likeness program.

Altius will provide “strategic vision, planning and collaboration” to KU as the university looks to build NIL deals for its athletes.

“Our partnership with Altius Sports provides impactful tools as we strategically move into the second phase of our NIL program,” Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff said in a press release from Altius Sports.

As NIL rules shift and adapt, Atlius plans to move along with it.

“Success and sustainability amidst the ongoing evolution of collegiate athletics requires innovation and collaboration, and Kansas is embracing that mindset,” Atlius Sports vice president of collegiate partnerships Andrew Donovan said. “We look forward to combining forces with the Jayhawks to build on a solid foundation and proactively equip all KU stakeholders to navigate this new era responsibly and successfully – now and for years to come.”

Kansas is also looking to hire a Director of NIL Services for the program.