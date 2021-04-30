KU names Buffalo’s Lance Leipold as next head football coach

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Lance Leipold of the Buffalo Bulls looks on against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas has named Lance Leipold from Buffalo as its new head football coach.

Leipold has been the head football coach at the University of Buffalo since 2015. Before that, from 2007 through 2014, he was the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He reached 100 victories faster than any coach in National Collegiate Athletic Association history and won six NCAA Division III national championships.

“I am very thankful to Chancellor Girod and Travis Goff for providing me this opportunity to lead the Kansas Football program. It is an exciting and humbling opportunity, and this is a day I will never forget. We are going to build this program through developing players, discipline and determination. The philosophies engrained in our programs along the way will be key as we turn this around. This is a program that has a lot of young talent on the roster and has the infrastructure in place to succeed. The best days for this program are ahead, and my family and I are ecstatic to be a part of it. I am ready to get to work and give everything I have to the Jayhawks. Rock Chalk Jayhawk!” Lance Leipold

This is the first coaching hire for new athletic director Travis Goff. The new hire came after a busy past few months for the program.

Former head coach Les Miles and the university mutually parted ways on March 8 after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced from his time coach at Louisiana State University. They agreed on a settlement of $1,991,062.50 of monthly payments.

Then two days later, the university announced former athletic director Jeff Long was also leaving KU.

On March 11, KU named passing game/wide receivers coach Emmett Jones the football team’s interim head coach.

Good news came for the program on March 15 when former KU and NFL football player Darrell Stuckey was named Director of Football Relations.

Then on March 26, KU announced it had ended the recruitment of a star football player one day after domestic violence allegations surfaced. Domestic violence accusations posted on social media that were tied to 4-star football recruit Quaydarius Davis.

Leipold is the 31st head coach in KU Football history.