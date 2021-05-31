KU picks up DE from transfer portal

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lance Leipold has picked up seven players from the transfer portal in less than 48 hours.

Defensive end Zion DeBose announced his decision to transfer to KU from Virginia Tech Monday evening.

DeBose is a graduate transfer and will have at least two years of eligibility. He announced his plans to transfer to the University of Buffalo in March.

Like the six other players from Buffalo Leipold has picked up, DeBose wants to follow the coaching staff to the University of Kansas.

Official summer workouts for the Jayhawks begins June 1.